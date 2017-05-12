Rock Hill Man Arrested After Assaulting Grandson

A man in Rock Hill is behind bars this weekend after assaulting his grandson.

According to reports, the attack occurred after the grandson had put on the wrong pair of shoes, and, according to the suspect, looked as if he were about to fight his grandfather. The suspect, 65-year-old Terry Archie, became enraged and began pushing the child.

Reports from the victim’s mother indicated that the suspect then pushed the boy onto the bed and began to hold him down by the throat, strangling him. He also hit him several times, and yelled threats at him.

The assault was reported to police who arrived at the home on Highland Street. Officers interviewed witnesses and family members, and eventually arrested Archie, transporting him to Rock Hilly City Jail. He was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Reports did not say how old the child was, or whether or not he needed medical attention as a result of the assault.