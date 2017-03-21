Rock Hill Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident

A man has been arrested and charged after a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

The suspect, Houston Patterson, 27, and his girlfriend, 26, had been involved in an argument regarding child visitation when Patterson lost his temper and began to assault her. The woman reported that she had been hit in the face with the suspects head, thrown on the ground, and strangled. Patterson also tried to keep her held in the bedroom during the course of the argument.

The woman reported the incident and Patterson was arrested on March 18. While police were in the home arresting Patterson, they also found marijuana and illegal pain pills in his bedroom.

Patterson has been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence in addition to drug charges because of the marijuana and pain pills. He was imprisoned on a $22,115 bond in York County Detention Center, and was later released.