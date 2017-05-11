Rock Hill Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

A Rock Hill man was arrested for attempted murder after stabbing and punching his girlfriend.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. According to reports, the couple had been involved in an altercation, and had been drinking. Witnesses reported hearing the sounds of an argument in the living room. During the altercation, 54-year-old Mark Smith took out a knife and stabbed the woman. He then hit her several times in the face.

After the incident, the man ran from the scene still holding the knife. When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman on the porch surrounded by drops of blood and suffering from several wounds. Medical personnel on the scene determined that the woman needed stitches.

Smith has been charged with attempted murder as a result of the incident.