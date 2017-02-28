Rock Hill Man Arrested Charged for Spitting on Police

A man from Rock Hill was charged, among other offenses, for spitting on an officer on Saturday.

The suspect, Theodore Roosevelt Gordon, 54, was severely intoxicated at the time of the incident. Gordon’s initial arrest came after a police officer had spotted the suspect acting strangely, an open beer bottle in his hand. The suspect had been walking unsteadily along the pavement alongside Rich and Saluda street just before 6:30 p.m. and shouting at passer-by.

The same officer approached the man, confiscated his beer, and arrested him with charges of public intoxication and public display. Gordon was brought to Rock Hill City Jail where he attempted to resist the officer, at which point he spit upon the left side of the officer’s face, earning himself two counts of throwing bodily fluids on an employee by a prisoner.

After arriving at Rock Hill City Jail, Gordon became unconscious, falling to the ground. While being transported to a hospital, the suspect regained consciousness, and then threatened the officer, saying that he would “get a group of guys together” and kill the officer. A final charge of threatening the life of a public employee was applied for this offense.

Reports also indicated that two officers had been injured in the course of the incident, and were treated at Riverview Medical Center.