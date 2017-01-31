Rock Hill Man Arrested for December Murder

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the December 2 murder of Jerry Howard Sr.

The incident happened at around 11:00 a.m. on Amelia Avenue. Police found Howard on the street suffering from gunshot wounds that had come from a 9 millimeter handgun. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, but later died.

Police arrested Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, 52, in connection to the murder, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Detectives had searched Sim’s residence, and upon searching, found 9 millimeter bullets. Sims had been previously charged with assault and battery with intent to kill, forgery, criminal domestic violence, and drug possession, and as a result was arrested under charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Detectives later gathered enough evidence to convict him of Howard’s murder as well.

Sims is being held without bond.