Rock Hill Man Arrested For Stealing Needles and Syringes From Local Hospital

Police arrested a Rock Hill man this week after he stole needles and syringes from a hospital in Rock Hill.

According to police, the suspect, 30-year-old Adam Andrew Catoe, was also a patient at the hospital. The incident happened at around 4:30 in the morning on Thursday at Piedmont Medical Center. Police were called to the hospital after Catoe was found in the patient lab stealing supplies. He began acting disorderly and cursing at medical staff until police arrived.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found three syringe tubes, and two needles from his clothing, which he admitted to stealing. Police arrested him and charged him with petty larceny and public disorderly conduct.