Rock Hill Man Arrested in Assault and Kidnapping Case

A Rock Hill man has been arrested after he assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

The incident occurred on Friday in the early hours of the morning. The victim told police that she and the suspect, 42-year-old Antonio Lamont Crockett, had gotten into an argument at around 2:00 a.m.. The suspect, who is also the father of the victim’s children, began striking the woman repeatedly in the face. He then threw her to the ground.

For the next two hours, Crockett prevented the victim from leaving the house. When the woman did leave the house several hours later, the suspect followed her and continued assaulting her, throwing her to the cement and striking her head against the concrete to the point of unconsciousness. When the victim woke up, she was being dragged along the ground by her hair.

The victim was able to escape and hide at a nearby school playground. She then called police and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

A warrant for Crockett’s arrest was acquired, and police were able to arrest the man on Cherry Road later that day. Crockett is not a stranger to the law and is currently on a three-year probation for domestic violence. The man had pleaded guilty to these charges in May and a seven-year prison sentence was suspended.

Crockett is now being held without bond at York County Jail.