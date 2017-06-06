Rock Hill Man Charged For Filming Women at Local Swimming Pool

A Rock Hill man has been charged for filming women in a swimming pool in Rock Hill.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. at the Lexington Commons pool on Walnut Drive in Rock Hill. Police Received a call and saw the man, identified as Sean Patrick Kilkenny taking pictures of women in bikinis who were swimming at the pool. The suspect was taking pictures with both his phone and a GoPro under the water.

When questioned, Kilkenny claimed to be taking pictures of surrounding scenery. However, after obtaining permission to look at the pictures contained on Kilkenny’s phone, officers found pictures of the swimming pool’s patrons in their bikinis.

The 47-year-old man from Rock Hill was charged with peeping Tom, arrested, and jailed on a $25,000 bond.