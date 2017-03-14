Rock Hill Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A man from Rock Hill was charged this week after a shooting that occurred last week.

The suspect is 20-year-old Xavier Dante Kelley. According to reports, during the time of the shooting, Kelley was on probation for being in possession of stolen goods.The recent shooting incident occurred on South Wilson Street in Rock Hill near the Adams Grocery and Convenience store.

Police responded to a shooting at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday of last week and arrived on the scene to find a GMC SUV that was peppered with gunfire. According to reports, the suspect had been driving a gray car, from which the shots were fired, and then the suspect fled in the vehicle.

Police connected Kelley to the shooting and were able to find and arrest him this week. He was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, and was placed in prison under a $100,000 bond.