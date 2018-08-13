Rock Hill Man Dead After Shooting

One person in Rock hill is dead after a violent shooting on Sunday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at 2522 Celanese Road after reports of a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a 30-year-old man.

Police are investigating and attempting to track down the suspect or suspects of this crime. Officers say that whoever fired the shots was gone before police arrived on the scene.

The shooting came as part of an upsurge of violence in nearby areas, and was just one of three shootings, all of which included one fatality. The other two shootings took place in Charlotte and Concord, and all were within 12 hours of each other.