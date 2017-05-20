Rock Hill Police Arrest Two Middle School Students After Fight

Rock Hill police arrested two middle school students after a fight that took place inside the middle school on Thursday.

The incident happened at Rawlinson Road Middle on Thursday morning at around 8:30 a.m. The fight, which broke out in a girls’ restroom at the school, resulted in the injury of one of the participants. According to the school nurse, it was a small injury on the left side of her face and was treated by the school nurse.

Police responded to the incident, and had both of the students sign statements admitting to fighting. The middle school students were both charged with disorderly conduct fighting, and have been summoned to juvenile court. They were later released to their families.