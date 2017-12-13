Rock Hill Police Investigate After Homeless Center Robbed

December 13, 2017

Rock Hill Police are investigating after a homeless center in Rock Hill was robbed.

The incident happened on Tuesday. Reports indicated that a bike shop affiliated with Renew Our Community building was found robbed just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect came into the building by way of a window that had been covered up by wood. The suspect then proceeded to break into a closet that had been locked, and stole equipment including two power drills and a hand saw.

Police arrived at the area on East White Street at around 4:20 p.m.

Renew Our Community is a Christian organization that exists to help the homeless and impoverished to find work, among other services.  Police reported that no charges have been filed in the case.

