Rock Hill Police Investigate Death of 2-Year-Old

Rock Hill police are investigating after the death of a 2-year-old.

The incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment on Glengarden Drive. According to reports, the child had been seen playing with other children around the neighborhood. Police also reported that the mother was at work and the father was sleeping inside the home.

The neighbor who saw the child said that he went inside the home. The neighbor then left and went to the store. When she returned, the father of the toddler came out of the home to ask her if she had seen the little boy.

A search began for the child, who was eventually found locked inside a vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot.

An attempt was made to break the windows and get the child out, but they were unable to do so. Keys to the vehicle were procured, but the child was already unresponsive. A neighbor attempted CPR, but the attempt was unsuccessful. An additional attempt at CPR was made when a police officer arrived, but this attempt was also unsuccessful.

The child was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center, but was pronounced dead on the way. The 2-year-old was identified as Lamartray Adams Jr.

Investigations are taking place to find out what happened and how the child came to be in the vehicle. It is unknown at this time how long the child was locked in the car. A coroner will perform an autopsy and toxicology after which the cause of death will be released.