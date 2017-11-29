Rock Hill Police Investigate Robbery

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after two men robbed a business at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Monday night at around 11:00 p.m. at Rock Hill Dollar General. According to reports, two six-foot-tall male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and red bandanas over their faces entered the store and threatened an employee who was working there at the time.

When the two men entered the store, one of them went to the manager’s office, while the other pointed a silver pistol at the employee and threatened her, demanding that she dismantle the surveillance equipment. The employee told the suspect that there was no tape inside the equipment so he instructed her to unplug the device instead.

In the meantime, the other suspect demanded that an employee open the cash drawer and hand over the money. The suspects took an unspecified amount of cash as well as the employee’s Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $800 before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 803-325-2554.