Rock Hill Police Investigate Thursday Night Killing

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a killing that occurred on Thursday night in northeast Rock Hill.

The homicide occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. Police were called to the scene shortly after gunshots and the sounds of a collision were heard in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace. According to the reports, the victim, who has been identified as 26-year-old Justin Penland, was shot while driving his vehicle through the area, causing the victim to crash his pickup truck into a building at the Mallard Pointe apartment community as well as a parked vehicle.

The victim was discovered still responsive in his truck with gunshot wounds and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he later died.

The incident was only a few miles from another homicide that occurred less than a day before in Rock Hill. Police have not stated whether the two incidents are suspected to be related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Rock Hill Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

No arrests have been made in either case.