Rock Hill Police Search for Suspect After Shooting

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a south side BP gas station near the intersection of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road.

Police were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car. Several people were standing around the vehicle at the time of the arrival of police.

The 21-year-old victim, who was not identified by police, received injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are now seeking the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.