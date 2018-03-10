Rock Hill Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery Case

Rock Hill police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery and assault.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a home on Bose Avenue. At approximately 10:00 p.m., the victim heard someone knocking on the door. When he opened the door, another man stood outside with a gun. The suspect immediately hit the victim in the face with the firearm and began demanding money. According to reports, the suspect was dressed all in black with a ski mask on his face.

The victim called for help, prompting his roommate to come running into the room. The roommate attempted to tackle the suspect to the ground to try to subdue him, but the suspect got away. He then pointed the gun at the victim and fled the scene.

The victim saw the suspect run towards Amelia Avenue. When police arrived, they attempted to locate the suspect using K-9 Units. As of Friday, the suspect had not been found.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.