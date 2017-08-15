Rock Hill Store Robbed at Gunpoint on Monday Night

Police have reported that a Rock Hill grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Park Grocery on Main Street in Rock Hill at around 9:45 p.m. According to store employees, a man wearing a red scarf over his face, a red sweatshirt with a hood, and black pants, came into the store. The clerk told police that the suspect was acting suspicious, looking in both directions and holding something under his sweatshirt while approaching the counter. The suspect then pulled a gun out from under his sweatshirt, and threatened the clerk with it while demanding money.

After the clerk had opened the cash drawer and handed over an amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot, running towards South Jones Avenue.

Rock Hill police have not yet made any arrests in connection to the incident, and are now investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rock Hill police at 803-329-7200.