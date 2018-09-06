Rock Hill Student Charged After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

A student in Rock Hill has been charged after he brought a loaded gun to school this week.

The school resource officer at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill received a tip that a student had a loaded gun in class. When he investigated, he found a loaded nine millimeter handgun in the backpack of 18-year-old Tony Alexander Lopez.

After the discovery, Lopez was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Lopez was booked into Rock Hill City Jail with a bond of $3,000.

Police assured parents that no threat was made by the student and no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.