Rock Hill Student Charged After Having BB Gun in Locker

On Thursday a student at York Preparatory Academy was charged after staff found a BB gun in his locker.

Staff at the school were cleaning lockers during the Christmas break when they came across a backpack in the student’s locker with a BB gun inside. The Principal, Lionel Kennedy immediately spoke to the child about the incident.

The student, who is 14 years old, said that he didn’t know that the BB gun was in his locker. Although the gun was his, he said that his cousin must have been the one to place the gun in his locker, as he had been visiting his cousin over the course of the holidays.

The student, however, was arrested and taken to Rock Hill City Law Center and will be summoned to juvenile court to face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He was released back to his family until that time, and the case was closed.