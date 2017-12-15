Rock Hill Students Hospitalized Following Bus Crash

Rock Hill students have been hospitalized following an accident involving a school bus.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West Main Street and Heckle Boulevard. According to police reports one school bus was involved in the accident as well as two other vehicles.

The bus was on its way to transport students to Rock Hill High School and South Point High School when the crash occurred.

Two students from the bus were transported to the hospital as well as two individuals that were in one of the other cars involved in the incident. The injuries and severity of those injuries are unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.