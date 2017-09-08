Rock Hill Suffers Its Fourth Homicide of the Year

Police are investigating after the fourth homicide of the year in Rock Hill was reported overnight.

Police responded to a shooting late on Thursday night at the Lucas Street Apartments at 825 Lucas St. According to officers, they arrived to find the victim on the floor of the kitchen of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was a 28-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

The girlfriend of the victim told police that the 28-year-old man had gone outside to put something in his car and was shot before returning. The woman heard one shot from outside.

Investigations are now taking place. Police have not yet said if they have a suspect at this time.

Rock Hill Police ask anyone with information on this crime to contact police at 1-877-409-7321.