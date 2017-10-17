Rock Hill Woman Fights Off Man With Knife

Police are investigating after a Rock Hill woman fought off an attacker who was brandishing a knife.

The incident occurred on Thursday near Flintwood Drive. According to reports, the victim had been jogging in the area at the time of the attack. While the woman was jogging at around 5:00 p.m., a stranger approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground. He then pulled out a knife and attacked her using the weapon.

The victim was able to wrestle with the man and wrested the knife from his hands. She then used the weapon in self-defense, stabbing him in the leg and causing him to flee into the nearby woods.

The woman sustained several injuries from the knife, but did not get medical treatment for the wounds.

Police were called the next day and began to search the woods near the incident. According to Rock Hill police, the suspect was not found but a camp that appeared to have been occupied by a homeless individual.

No arrests have been made, and investigations continue.