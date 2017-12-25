Rock Hill Woman Shaken After Daughter Followed Home By Stranger

A Rock Hill woman is frightened after her daughter was followed home by a stranger.

The incident happened while the daughter was walking her dog at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night in Rock Hill. According to reports, the daughter was near her apartment at Village Station Apartments on India Hook Road when she noticed a strange man standing nearby and watching her.

The daughter immediately turned and began walking the other direction, but the suspect proceeded to follow her. She began to ran, not stopping until she was safely inside the apartment. The man followed her to the apartment and then was seen running from the area towards India Hook Road.

The mother then called police and described the incident to them. The suspect was only described as wearing white and gold shoes.