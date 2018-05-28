Salisbury Police Investigate Homicide

Salisbury police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Monday.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived at the scene on Shaver street to find the victim, identified as Michael Duren Faulk, laying in the driveway of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was found with several gunshot wounds.

NCSBI and members of the Salisbury Police Criminal Investigation ruled the case as a homicide and are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.