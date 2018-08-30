School on Lockdown After Man Fires Shots at Woman

A school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown after a man fired shots at a woman while she was dropping off her child at the school on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Villa Heights Elementary School in east Charlotte. According to reports, the woman had arrived at the school in her car. The man, who had at a previous time been in a relationship with the woman, followed her and began firing shots at her while her child was still in the car.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, but the school was placed on lockdown while police flooded the area to investigate the shooting. Officers are interviewing the mother, and say that they know exactly who they are looking for but have not been able to locate him. Multiple shell casings were found littering the ground.

CMPD say they plan on remaining at the school until the suspect is found, and they have officers stationed both inside and outside the building.

Police said that thankfully the parking lot was relatively empty at the time of the incident, but had it taken place just half an hour later, would have been filled with children and parents.