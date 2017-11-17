School Placed on Lockdown After Nearby Fatal Shooting

A school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown following a homicide near the school.

The incident occurred on Thursday close to West Charlotte High School. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Kendall Drive at around 1:00 p.m.. During the incident, one person was shot and killed. In addition, a nearby SUV was struck, and two houses were also struck by bullets.

Sources reports that multiple suspects were on the scene. The suspects exited a vehicle and began shooting at the suspect. The fiancee of the victim was on the scene at the time and screamed for help.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Shortly after shots were heard, West Charlotte High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Parents were reassured that the shooting was not related in any way to the school and no other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

No arrests have yet been made and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.