Schools in Lockdown After Homicide on Jerome Street

Police are investigating and several schools are on lockdown after a homicide on Jerome Street.

Police were adamant about letting family of students at Wingate University and Wingate Elementary on Monday that no students were in danger, and that the shooting was not occurring at either school.

The shots were actually fired on Jerome street near Wingate University. According to Union County Police, the victim, Prentis Robinson, was near the area and was broadcasting to Facebook Live when the shots were fired, killing the victim.

The campus of Wingate University was then placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and was reopened at 1:00 p.m. Additional law enforcement officers were placed on campus. A suspect is now being sought, and was described as a black male wearing a blue and black windbreaker and brown Timberland boots.

Authorities have offered no more information on the homicide at this time.