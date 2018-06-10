Search for Person of Interest Underway After Three Victims Found Shot to Death

Police are searching for a person of interest in the wake of a discovery of three people who were apparently shot to death in a North Carolina home. A 22-month-old child was also found abandoned in the home, fortunately unharmed.

The bodies of the victims— Trae Ward, 23, Pamela Ward, 57, and Jimmy Stamey, 22— were discovered after a 911-caller reported a person who appeared to be dead in a car outside of the home in the 3400 block of Enola Road. Deputies discovered the other two bodies inside the residence.

The one-year-old child was found unharmed and taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

Investigators released on Friday the identity of the person of interest for whom they are searching: 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell of Morganton.

According to authorities, the victims had known Powell, who lives in the 100 block of Carolina Street in Morganton. He stands 5’11”, weighs 180 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

The case is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.