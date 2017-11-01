Second Homicide in Three Days in Lancaster

Police are investigating after the second homicide in three days was reported in Lancaster.

The body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 1:30 a.m. According to reports, the man was found with apparent gunshot wounds lying down in the road near the intersection of East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane. The shooting occurred in an area of the neighborhood that is filled mostly with unoccupied residences.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster.

Investigations are now taking place. According to police reports, the gunshots were heard between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. that same morning. No calls were made to police, however, and officers later found the body in the street. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the area say that Thompson was a good neighbor who kept to himself. The incident, which comes on the heels of another homicide just two days before on Monday, is another blow to the community.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.