Second Homicide in Twenty-Four Hours Reported in Charlotte

In the second homicide in just twenty four hours, a man was reported as being shot and killed in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

Police say that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police were called to the scene to find the victim, 65-year-old Walter Scott with grievous gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene. Reports say that the victim had been out delivering newspapers at the time of the incident. He was on his route and was in the area of Romare Bearden Park, and had just delivered newspapers to a nearby 7-Eleven when the attack occurred.

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack. It is unknown whether the victim knew the suspect or whether it was a random attack.

In addition to the homicide, a second victim was reported shot at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tyron Street. According to reports, the man had been shot in the stomach, and flagged down an officer to get help. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to be okay.

It is unclear whether the two victims were shot by the same suspect.