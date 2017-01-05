Second Man Charged with Series of Robberies

A man was arrested in connection to nine armed robberies that have taken place over the past year. The man was John Thomas Lindsey, age 47, who was a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge in Charlotte.

Lindsey was arrested on Wednesday morning when he was charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The nine stores that Lindsey robbed were four Circle Ks, two Sam’s Marts, two 7-Elevens, and one Family Dollar. It appears as though the motive for the robberies was drug related, as Lindsey has been charged with drug related crimes in the past.

Members of Lindsey’s household did not wish to comment, but the church released an official statement saying that they were sad and disappointed at the actions of their pastor, but that they still loved him and were praying for him, and that their church would stand strong amidst the hardship that they are now facing. The church is determined to continue its work of preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom.

The arrest of Lindsey came on the heels of another arrest made on Tuesday of Fernando Carillo-Hernandez who also took part in some of the incidents. Carillo-Hernandez had been involved in three of the Circle K robberies and as a result was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.