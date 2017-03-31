Second Person Arrested in March 14 Homicide

A second person has been arrested in connection with the March 14 murder of a 37-year-old man.

The victim, Germany Joaquin Byers, who was a father of three, was shot in the middle of the day at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle. Two days later, police arrested 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn, charging her with murder and felony conspiracy in connection to the case.

On Thursday a second person was arrested by CMPD. 25-year-old Johnquan Edward Rowell was taken into custody without incident by CMPD’s VCAT unit. He was also charged with murder and felony conspiracy.

Investigations relating to the case are still taking place, and police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.