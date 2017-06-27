Second Rock Hill Shooting in Mere Hours Leaves One Critically Injured

A second Rock Hill Shooting in mere hours left one man critically injured on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. East of Saluda street close to 559 Walnut Street. Police reported that the shooting happened at a home that was in this area at the intersection Walnut and Stonewall Streets.

The shooting was allegedly the result of an armed robbery. Neighbors in the area said that the victim, who has not yet been identified by police screamed for help after a suspect began robbing him. Shortly afterwards, shots were heard in the neighborhood.

The victim was severely injured, and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that were described as “life-threatening.”

Police have not said if they have any suspects for this shooting as of Monday evening.