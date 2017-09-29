Second Suspect Arrested in August 24 Homicide

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the homicide that occurred on August 24 in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting, which took place in the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive just off of Rozzelles Ferry Road, resulted in the tragic death of 22-year-old De’Monte RaShawn Perkins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several days later, police arrested 23-year-old Jacobe Levone Walker and charged him with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police later identified a second suspect who was wanted in connection to the murder. 19-year-old Darius Jordan Perry was announced by police to have warrant out for his arrest with a warning to the public that he was “armed and dangerous.”

Members of the CMPD have now announced that Perry has been arrested. The suspect was found in DeKalb County, Georgia with the help of members of both the federal and local law enforcement. Perry has been charged in connection to the homicide, and is now in custody.