Series of 7-Eleven Robberies in Charlotte Area

Police are investigating after a series of robberies have occurred in the Charlotte area in the past week.

The first of these incidents occurred on Wednesday. Reports say that a suspect entered a 7-Eleven on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road and demanded property while wielding a weapon.

The other three robberies happened on Friday. The first occurred shortly after midnight. The suspect walked into a 7-Eleven at the Promenade Shopping Center and committed an armed robbery. The same suspect appears to have then proceeded to rob another 7-Eleven on Charlotte Highway at approximately 2:00 a.m. According to authorities, the suspect entered the 7-Eleven, pretended to shop around and buy a pack of gum. He then threatened the worker with a gun after they opened up the register. The suspect, who was described as a 5’6” to 5’8” tall Hispanic male with a scruffy beard, dark baseball cap, gray hoodie, dark t-shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes, then fled in a dark colored Dodge Dart.

Yet another armed robbery was reported at a fourth 7-Eleven on Mr. Holly-Huntersville Road just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In addition to the robberies, an assault was reported during this same time period in the same area as the robberies.

CMPD is now investigating, and have released several different pictures taken from surveillance footage of suspects in the incident.