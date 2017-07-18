Seven Robberies is Seven Hours, Police Now Searching For Suspects

Police are actively searching for suspects after seven holdups were reported within seven hours in Charlotte neighborhoods.

The spree began with an armed robbery that occurred just before 5:00 a.m. Over the next seven hours, until around 12:00 p.m., police responded to seven different calls. Some reported three suspects, and others reported four. Police, therefore, are searching for four different suspects in total. The suspects are described as being Hispanic males, and were armed with guns and knives. The suspects held the victims at gun and knife point and stole various valuable items such as wallets and jewelry from the victims.

Investigations for the robberies are ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.