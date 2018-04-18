Shooter in 2009 Strip Club Shooting Sentenced to Life in Prison

The shooter of the 2009 shooting at a strip club in Charlotte has been sentenced to life in prison.

The shooting took place in September of 2009 at Club Nikki’s. The convicted, Damarcus Donte Ivey, entered the club with an accomplice and robbed the club while holding employees and customers at gunpoint. Ivey then robbed a victim at gunpoint and shot him. The victim, Adrian Youngblood, was killed as a result of the shooting.

The 11-week case began in state court, eventually ending in mistrial in 2014 after one juror refused to convict Ivey. The case then moved to federal court in 2015.

For a time during the trial in 2017, Ivey was convicted of Hobbs Act robbery and murder, and faced the possibility of the death penalty. On Tuesday, however, he was sentenced to life in federal prison, and remains in federal custody. Ivey will be serving without the possibility of parole.

Ivey’s accomplice in the case, Kevin Bishop, was also arrested and convicted. His conviction, which took place in 2014, resulted in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.