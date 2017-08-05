Shooter Sought After Injuring Two in Kings Mountain

Police are searching for a suspect who injured two in a shooting in Kings Mountain on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is 24-year-old Justin Earl Ford. Police have issued a warrant for the man’s arrest and are now seeking him.

The shooting occurred at Kings Row Apartments at 1706 Kings Mountain Road at 1:00 p.m. According to police, two brothers who were residing in the apartment complex were both shot once by the suspect who then fled the scene in a blue or gray 2001 Honda Accord with tinted windows that was being driven by another person.

Police are now seeking the suspect and say that he is a black man with dreadlocks standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. The charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill will be added on to his previous criminal record which includes a conviction of communicating threats for which he is on probation.

The victims, 18-year-old Trevon Shamar Mintz and 23-year-old Tracy Bernard Mintz Jr. both received injuries as a result of the shooting. The 18-year-old was airlifted to Carolinas Medical center while the 23-year-old was treated locally and was later released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the driver of the getaway vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477.