Shooting in Gaston County Confirmed As Road Rage Case

Police have confirmed a recent shooting in Gaston County to be a case of road rage.

The shooting, which occurred at the intersection of South York Road and West Hudson Boulevard, happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Police later released details of the incident to the public.

According to the victim, 37-year-old James Matthew Gosnell, who resides in Gastonia, was driving south on York street when he approached a green Acura Integra that was driving erratically in front of him. Gosnell later passed the car.

When both vehicles reached a red light, four individuals got out of the Acura Integra and initiated an argument with Gosnell. The victim told police the suspects ranged in ages from around 15 to 18, and all were black males.

During the argument one of the suspects got out a gun and fired five times. One of the shots struck the victim in the leg. Gosnell was then transported to CaroMount Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police are now searching for the suspects. At the time of the incident, one of the men was wearing an orange shirt, another a dark blue shirt, and the other two white shirts. One of the suspects had dreadlocks and another had an afro. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 704-866-6702.