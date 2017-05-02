Shooting in Southwest Charlotte Leaves One Injured

One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte on Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Toomey Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m. Police were called to the area and discovered a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot injury on the leg.

According to police, the incident occurred as the result of an argument. However, they do not believe the victim was involved in the argument. Investigators believe that two parties had been arguing. Several people were in front of a home on Toomey Avenue, and several others were in a car nearby. During the argument, shots were fired from the vehicle, during which the victim was struck. The car then sped from the scene.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, Main Campus, to be treated for his wounds. Authorities said that the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are now involved in the case, but authorities have not yet said whether police have any suspects.