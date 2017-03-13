Shooting in The Plaza on Sunday Morning

Police are investigating after a shooting took place in The Plaza early on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. Police received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Reports indicated that police responded to the call shortly after it was made, and arrived on the scene which was in the 3900 block of The Plaza. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The wounded victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police say that no arrests have been made in the case.