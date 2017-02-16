Shooting Leads to Fatal Crash in North Charlotte

One suspect in a shooting in north Charlotte is dead after the father of the shooting victim entered into a car chase with the shooting suspects.

According to reports, the shooting incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim, who has remained unnamed, was shot in the 3600 block of Arklow Road. The wound, which reports indicate are non-life-threatening, nevertheless caused a burst of fury in the father of the victim, who leapt into his car and gave chase to the three suspects involved in the shooting.

The suspects in the pursued vehicle were 22-year-old Kristin Renee Bradley, who was the driver of the car, 20-year-old Michelle Carlina Morales, and 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove at top speeds with the victim’s father in hot pursuit. They travelled in this manner for some time, driving south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard, until Bradley lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2010 Honda Civic into several trees lining the road. The car then rolled onto its side. The crash caused the death of Vance who had been riding in the backseat. The other two suspects in the car were also seriously injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unknown at this time whether any charges are being brought against either party in the incident, and it is also unknown if any substances were a factor.