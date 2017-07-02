Shooting Suspect on the Run After SWAT Standoff

A man fled from a SWAT standoff Saturday morning after police responded to a report of a shooting and discovered an injured woman. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Stueben Drive in Hunstville. Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill reported that the conflict arose from a domestic dispute and that the suspect’s name is Jonathan Edward Williams, born 1984. The suspect is still eluding police and is believed to be armed as well as wearing body armor.

NBC Charlotte’s news crew reported that police and SWAT personnel stayed at the shooting scene for multiple hours. Residents close the scene were prevented from leaving the area without police escort.

“Six or eight more police cars the SWAT truck guys are jumping out and running through people’s yards,” stated an anonymous neighbor. “We’re like, ‘This is a good neighborhood. Nothing like this happens,’ so we’re all in shock.”

The female gunshot victim was extracted from the house and received treatment at a hospital before being released.