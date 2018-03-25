Shootout Near Northlake Mall in Charlotte

Police are investigating following a shootout near Northlake Mall.

According to police reports, the case was one of road rage that got quickly out of control. The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Prosser Way at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents of a nearby apartment building said that the suspect was driving by and shooting round after round out of the window.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the shootout, but bullets struck nearby buildings as well as a vehicle.

Police say they are still searching for the person who fired the weapon. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.