Shoplifters at Mall Assault Officer, Flee into the Woods

Two shoplifters at a mall in north Charlotte led officers on a chase after assaulting a loss prevention officer.

According to reports, two shoplifters entered Northlake Mall on Thursday at around 7:00 p.m. with the intent of stealing property. The two suspects stole from at least one store before they were approached by loss prevention officers. After officers captured one of the two suspects, the other suspect rushed in to help the first man. The conflict resulted in the assault of the officer, as well as the first suspect getting away.

The first suspect was able to elude police. The second suspect escaped for a short time but was later found in nearby woods. Darvon Fletcher, 18, was then arrested by police and charged with three counts of simple assault, common law robbery, and second-degree trespassing.

Police are now searching for the other suspect in the case.