Shot Fired at Light Rail in Charlotte

A single shot was fired at a Lynx light rail train in Charlotte on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. near the Interstate 485 station. The shot, which was fired toward the train, appears to have been shot from a BB gun or an air rifle. The train that was fired upon had passengers on board, but no one was injured in the course of the incident.

Police are now in search of the suspect in the case. There is surveillance footage in the area, and this is being viewed in an attempt to find and identify the perpetrator.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has any information as to identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.