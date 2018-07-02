Shots Fired into Vehicle, One Injured

One person is injured after shots were fired into a vehicle in west Charlotte.

The shooting took place on Monday afternoon at approximately 12:00 p.m. Police responded to the 1200 block of Effingham Road after reports of the shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire and one person suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main where they were treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the suspect walked up to the victim’s car and began firing shots inside, striking both the vehicle and the occupant.

Police have not stated whether the suspect has been identified or whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.