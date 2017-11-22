Shots Fired Near CMS High School

A CMS high school was placed on lockdown after shots were fired in the area.

Police responded to the scene near Mallard Creek High School after shots had been fired in the 3800 block of Johnston Oehler Road. In an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived at the scene and found two suspects still at the location. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Police discovered and confiscated a firearm at the scene.

The names of the suspects have not been released.