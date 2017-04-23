Single Vehicle Crash Results in the Death of Two People

Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in north Charlotte.

The accident was discovered in between Harris Boulevard and Sunset Road on I-77. Police believe the crash to have happened sometime during the night on Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The accident was not discovered until Sunday morning when a volunteer fire fighter stopped to investigate the vehicle to see if anyone was inside.

Reports indicated that the vehicle involved was a street sweeping vehicle. Officers say that weather and the wet roads may have contributed to the accident. The vehicle appears to have veered off the road and then struck a tree.

The two deceased individuals have been identified, but officials say they are not releasing the identities of the victims until their families have been notified.